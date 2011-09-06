LONDON, Sept 6 The euro jumped 1 percent on the day against the Swiss franc on Tuesday as traders cited buying by a U.S. investment bank, which also boosted the single currency against the dollar.

The euro rose 1 percent on the day to 1.1199 francs, with demand from Middle Eastern names also seen pushing the single currency higher.

It traded flat on the day against the dollar at $1.4086, trimming losses after falling to a 1 1/2-mth low of $1.4038 in earlier trade. (Reporting by London Forex Team)