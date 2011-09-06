Toll bridge deals lead U.S. municipal supply next week
Feb 10 A pair of toll bridge deals will lead a U.S. municipal bond calendar next week that features around $5.85 billion in total sales.
LONDON, Sept 6 The euro jumped 1 percent on the day against the Swiss franc on Tuesday as traders cited buying by a U.S. investment bank, which also boosted the single currency against the dollar.
The euro rose 1 percent on the day to 1.1199 francs, with demand from Middle Eastern names also seen pushing the single currency higher.
It traded flat on the day against the dollar at $1.4086, trimming losses after falling to a 1 1/2-mth low of $1.4038 in earlier trade. (Reporting by London Forex Team)
Feb 10 A pair of toll bridge deals will lead a U.S. municipal bond calendar next week that features around $5.85 billion in total sales.
* FTS International Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)