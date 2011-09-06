JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 Australia and South
Africa-listed Gold One International said on
Tuesday that Namibian regulators had given the greenlight to its
takeover by a Chinese consortium, removing one small hurdle to
complete the transaction.
In May the company, a small gold miner, said a Chinese
consortium had taken steps to take a majority stake in it.
"Gold One is pleased to announce that it has been informed
by the Consortium that the Namibian Competition Commission has
unconditionally approved the transaction," it said in a
statement.
"All other remaining regulatory conditions precedent to the
Transaction, which include ... relevant Chinese approvals, are
progressing well," it added.
Gold One shares were 1.76 percent lower in Johannesburg at
390 cents, lagging a 0.72 percent increase in the wide all-share
index .
The consortium of long-term strategic partners includes
Baiyin Non-Ferrous Group, a subsidiary of the CITIC Group, which
is China's biggest state-owned investment company, and the
China-Africa Development Fund.
China's resource-focused investment in Africa has mostly
side-stepped gold producers but a Chinese investor has also
expressed an interest in buying the troubled Blyvoor mine from
South Africa's DRDGold , the country's fourth largest
gold producer.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard)