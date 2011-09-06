* Sees loans growth of 15-20 percent this year

* Reactivating retail business

* RoE to hold at over 20 percent

(Adds further details from interview)

By Denis Pinchuk

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 6 Bank St Petersburg (BSPB.MM), one of Russia's largest listed non-state banks, expects a rise in its net profit this year on the back of strong lending and aims to increase its retail lending, a senior executive told Reuters.

"In 2010 we spent more than 2-1/2 quarters on allocating provisions but if we work normally in 2011 the profit will be significantly higher," Konstantin Balandin, a deputy chairman of the management board, said in an interview.

Bank St Petersburg cut bad loan provisions by more than half to 4.5 billion roubles ($153 million) last year, but charges were still higher than its annual net profit of 4.1 billion. Its loan book increased by 16.2 percent in 2010.

Balandin said the lender, whose main operations are spread across Russia's second city of St Petersburg, plans to almost double retail loans as a share of its loan book to 15 percent in three years.

"The corporate business will grow a little faster but we want to increase the share of private client business," he said.

Lending dropped sharply during the financial crisis of 2008-09 but with the Russian central bank forecasting that overall lending will accelerate to 20-25 percent in 2011 from around 14 percent a year ago, local banks are unfreezing retail operations despite their tighter margins. [ID:nLDE7720G4]

"Now we have a return on equity (ROE) of over 20 percent, and are planning to keep it at over 20 percent in the long term. But it is unlikely to exceed 30 percent," Balandin said.

Russia's top two lenders, Sberbank SBER03.MM and VTB (VTBR.MM), posted returns on equity of 33.2 percent and 18.1 percent respectively for the first six months of 2011.

Balandin also said Bank St Petersburg would consider a London listing no earlier than 2013.

($1=29.493 roubles)

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Greg Mahlich)

((douglas.busvine@thomsonreuters.com)(+7 495 775 1242)) Keywords: BANKSTPETERSBURG/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.