ROMANIA Q2 CONSUMPTION DOWN 0.7 PCT YR/YR

Romania's domestic consumption shrank by 0.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, compared with a 3.0 percent contraction in January-March, official data showed on Tuesday.

The National Statistics Board also said final data showed gross domestic product for the second quarter rose by 1.4 percent on the year, confirming a flash estimate released in August.

ROMANIA AUGUST UNEMPLOYMENT HOLDS STEADY AT 4.8 PCT

Romania's jobless rate held steady on the month at 4.8 percent in August, moving sideways for the second consecutive month after falling steadily for more than a year, the employment agency said on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

Hungary's forint posted a record gain of nearly 10 percent against the Swiss franc on Tuesday and other currencies in the region rebounded after a Swiss central bank move to tame the franc gave relief to foreign currency borrowers.

Other emerging European currencies also mostly snapped three days of losses and rose against their reference unit, the euro, before giving back some gains in the afternoon, and analysts said the region looked stuck in a weaker trend.

PRIVATE LENDING

Romania's central bank published a draft of new lending regulations that will make it harder for households to borrow.

The rules include shortening the length of consumption loans to up to 5 years and raising the required downpayment for euro-denominated euro mortgage loans to at least 30 percent.

TRANSELECTRICA

Romania will likely pick an adviser for the listing of a 15 percent stake in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica by the start of October, the head of the economy ministry's privatisation unit Victor Cazana said.

Cazana also said the ministry is committed to the wide privatisation programme agreed under an IMF-led aid deal.

