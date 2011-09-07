(Adds press digest)
ROMANIA Q2 CONSUMPTION DOWN 0.7 PCT YR/YR
Romania's domestic consumption shrank by 0.7 percent
year-on-year in the second quarter, compared with a 3.0 percent
contraction in January-March, official data showed on Tuesday.
The National Statistics Board also said final data showed
gross domestic product for the second quarter rose
by 1.4 percent on the year, confirming a flash estimate released
in August.
ROMANIA AUGUST UNEMPLOYMENT HOLDS STEADY AT 4.8 PCT
Romania's jobless rate held steady on the month at 4.8
percent in August, moving sideways for the second consecutive
month after falling steadily for more than a year, the
employment agency said on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS
Hungary's forint posted a record gain of nearly 10 percent
against the Swiss franc on Tuesday and other currencies in the
region rebounded after a Swiss central bank move to tame the
franc gave relief to foreign currency borrowers.
Other emerging European currencies also mostly snapped three
days of losses and rose against their reference unit, the euro,
before giving back some gains in the afternoon, and analysts
said the region looked stuck in a weaker trend.
PRIVATE LENDING
Romania's central bank published a draft of new lending
regulations that will make it harder for households to borrow.
The rules include shortening the length of consumption loans
to up to 5 years and raising the required downpayment for
euro-denominated euro mortgage loans to at least 30 percent.
TRANSELECTRICA
Romania will likely pick an adviser for the listing of a 15
percent stake in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica
by the start of October, the head of the economy
ministry's privatisation unit Victor Cazana said.
Cazana also said the ministry is committed to the wide
privatisation programme agreed under an IMF-led aid deal.
($1 = 2.985 Romanian Leus)