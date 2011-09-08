FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The inter-bank lending freeze has crippled German bank disposal deals that were set in motion as a result of the previous banking crisis in 2007, bankers say.

A worsening euro zone debt crisis and fears of a looming recession have caused money markets to stall, making it much harder for banks to fund themselves on a standalone basis.

Scarce liquidity is constraining Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) efforts to sell its BHF unit, Lone Star's plans to offload IKB , WestLB's efforts to dispose of its Westimmo unit and Commerzbank's plans to sell Eurohypo, bankers who advise buyers and sellers of financial sector companies told Reuters.

"It's all about standalone refinancing," said one of these bankers, who declined to be named.

Despite the European Central Bank's efforts to prop up markets with bond purchases and liquidity support, a raft of potential buyers have fallen away because they lack the balance sheet strength for standalone bank funding.

Private equity firms in particular have melted away as credible buyers of bank assets, said another banker who is familiar with German financial sector deals.

"It has exposed the impotence of private equity players," said another banker, who is familiar with German financial sector deals.

Bankers were relying on private equity players as buyers of assets from German lenders. But buyout firm RHJ International is currently struggling to find a co-investor to help fund the purchase of BHF.

The costs of funding BHF once it is split from Deutsche Bank have risen due to strains in the inter-bank lending market, a factor that has deterred potential partners for co-investor Kleinwort Benson, a person familiar with the transaction said.

Lone Star has come under pressure to sell off IKB before guarantees run out, but potential buyer BNP Paribas -- the only remaining bidder for the German lender -- is preoccupied with allaying analyst fears about its own funding.

"Regulatory focus is shifting from capital to liquidity at risk, which will be the key theme for 2012 in our view," J.P. Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein said in a research report on Sept. 6.

Regulators are implementing a so-called Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), a measure to help banks survive a short liquidity crisis in the form of a 30-day run on funding.

A raft of bank deals have been demanded by the European Union's executive arm, which asked for concessions by lenders like WestLB and Commerzbank in exchange for approving state aid during the last financial crisis.

WestLB is still hoping to sell off its Westimmo unit to players including Apollo .

As a condition for approving state aid, the Commission has ordered Frankfurt-based Commerzbank to sell its Eurohypo unit.

In mid-August Commerzbank's Chief Financial Officer Eric Strutz said he would be "more than happy" to comply with European Union demands but had not come across a single analyst who thought Eurohypo was sellable as it would struggle to refinance itself on a standalone basis. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Jonathan Gould, Philipp Halstrick, Alexander Huebner and Kathrin Jones)