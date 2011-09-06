* MP Matthew Hancock is ally of Finance Minister Osborne

* Backs ring-fencing but with "reasonable timetable"

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 7 The current market slump shows the need to ring-fence British retail banking operations, said Conservative Party politician Matthew Hancock, who added that a government-appointed commission's reforms for the industry could work without damaging the UK economy.

"The eurozone crisis demonstrates why this is important," Hancock, who is a close ally of Finance Minister George Osborne, told Reuters late on Tuesday.

The Independent Commission on Banking publishes a final report on Sept. 12 on ways to make Britain's banks safer and more competitive.

Leading British bankers and certain politicians have said the current market turmoil, caused by fears over the global economy and the eurozone, means the ICB should either delay or tone down some of its proposals.

Hancock said the ICB's final report should bear in mind "the national interest" and lay out a suitable timeframe for reforms but added he remained a supporter of the core idea of ring-fencing a bank's retail arm from the riskier investment banking division to protect ordinary savers from future crises.

"I am a supporter of a ring-fence, so long as there's a reasonable timetable - and there has to be. It's crucial to get this right," he added.

The ICB was set up last year after Britain's banks got badly burnt by the credit crisis, with the government having to fully nationalise Northern Rock and part-nationalise Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Lloyds (LLOY.L).

The ring-fencing approach would get banks to form separate subsidiaries for different retail and investment banking operations while keeping the same parent holding company.

The ICB has also asked banks to hold more capital -- targeting core Tier 1 capital of 10 percent of risk-weighted assets -- and the overall impact of the reforms is expected to hit banks' profits, which could make it harder for them to lend to businesses.

Britain's "Big Four" banks -- Barclays (BARC.L), HSBC (HSBA.L) (0005.HK) and part-nationalised lenders RBS and Lloyds

-- have consistently warned that excessively tough regulation -- have consistently warned that excessively tough regulation could harm the UK economy.

There have also been recurrent media reports that the likes of Barclays and HSBC could move their headquarters overseas to America or Asia, although both those banks have consistently denied they want to move their headquarters away from London.

Hancock noted claims that excessively tough reforms could damage London's standing as a global financial centre and harm the broader economy.

"Of course, there's that consideration but we also need to protect the economy and make sure we have a viable system of financial stability."

"In terms of growth, having capital that's held in order to support the retail bank is reasonable."

The ICB is still to define the nature of its ring-fencing model, since some business activities such as property lending, business loans and treasury operations could fall into both the retail and investment banking categories.

The industry will scrutinise its final report to see if it gives more detail on the nature of the ring-fence -- for example, the extent to which a company would not be allowed to use customer deposits to finance investment banking operations outside the retail banking part of the business.

Hancock said he would not want to pre-empt the ICB's final conclusions but added that a strict ring-fence could still work, both to make British banks safer and to not hurt the City of London finance district.

"The City is more than just the systemically important big British banks," he said.

Hancock was chief of staff to Osborne and is also a former Bank of England economist.

Earlier this week, he published a book along with co-author Nadhim Zahawi entitled "Masters of Nothing: How The Crash Will Happen Again Unless We Understand Human Nature," which examines ways to avoid a repeat of the global financial crisis.

