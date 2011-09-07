Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

RATES

The central bank announces its monthly rate decision. All economists polled by Reuters expect it to leave borrowing costs unchanged at 4.5 percent as it gauges the effects of a four of rate increases earlier this year.

TPSA

Poland's dominant telecoms company will ask its shareholders to approve an 800 million zloty share buyback at an extraordinary meeting in a month.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX