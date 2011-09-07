WARSAW, Sept 7 ITI Group, the controlling shareholder of Poland's TVN TVNN.WA, has no plans to carve up the broadcaster to complete the planned sale that could fetch more than $1 billion, ITI's chief executive said in an interview.

"All of ITI shareholders are determined to exit their engagement in TVN," Chief Executive Wojciech Kostrzewa told Reuters.

"The only option under consideration is the sale of the whole, not dividing TVN into parts ... Separating (Internet unit) Onet is not an option and we're not considering any buyout models in which one of the (ITI) shareholders would participate," he said.

Kostrzewa said that in addition to sector players, financial investors were among the parties interested in TVN.

(Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

