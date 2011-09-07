ABU DHABI, Sept 7 Egypt has no plans to issue an international bond currently and will rely on the local market to meet its financing requirements, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday.

Hazem el-Beblawi also said inflation in the North African country is 'relatively under control' at a meeting of Arab finance ministers in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush and Martin Dokoupil)