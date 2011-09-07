* No plans for unit buyouts by ITI owners

* Financial investors among possible bidders

* Shares up 2.4 pct

(Adds details, share price)

By Chris Borowski

WARSAW, Sept 7 ITI Group, the controlling shareholder of Poland's TVN TVNN.WA, has no plans to carve up the broadcaster to complete the planned sale that could fetch more than $1 billion, ITI's chief executive said in an interview.

Several sources told Reuters last week that Time Warner (TWX.N) was the frontrunner to snap up TVN. Although, these people said, the group could be sold in pieces, with France's Vivendi (VIV.PA) adding the loss-making pay-TV arm to its Canal+ business and one of ITI's owners grabbing its Internet unit, Onet. [ID:nL5E7K2284]

"All of ITI shareholders are determined to exit their engagement in TVN," Chief Executive Wojciech Kostrzewa told Reuters.

"The only option under consideration is the sale of the whole, not dividing TVN into parts ... Separating Onet is not an option and we're not considering any buyout models in which one of the (ITI) shareholders would participate," he said.

Earlier this year, sources told Reuters that ITI had approached five possible buyers -- Time Warner, Bertelsmann-owned (BTGGg.F) RTL Group AUDK.LU, News Corp's (NWSA.O) Fox, Vivendi (VIV.PA) and Discovery Communications (DISCA.O).

Media reports have also mentioned several private equity funds, along with Sweden's Modern Times Group (MTGb.ST) and Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset (MS.MI), as possible contenders for ITI's 56-percent holding. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Factbox on Poland's top M&A deals: [ID:nL5E7JV28W] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

TVN shares jumped 2.4 percent in early Wednesday trade.

Kostrzewa confirmed that financial investors were among the parties interested in TVN, which has become one of Poland's two main private broadcasters thanks to Polish versions of shows such as X Factor or Everybody Loves Raymond, as well as its own formats.

Kostrzewa did not name any of the potential bidders.

ITI, which is advised by JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Nomura (8604.T), had not set a deadline for the sale, but Kostrzewa said it was aiming for a quick conclusion to assure TVN's stability.

He also reiterated that the recent market turmoil, which drove TVN shares to two-year lows, was unlikely to affect the deal's timing.

"The market background cannot be ignored, but cannot be decisive. This transaction is based on a strategic and fundamental basis and not short-term swings," Kostrzewa said.

