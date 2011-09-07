LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - German healthcare company Fresenius Medical Care plans to raise approximately USD860m from a three-part high-yield bond which will reopen the primary market after a six-week shutdown.

Fresenius, which also reopened the high-yield primary market in January 2009 after an 18-month closure, plans to sell a EUR300m seven-year fixed rate senior bond and a EUR100m three-year floating rate note. It also plans to issue a USD300m seven-year senior bond.

All three tranches are expected to be rated Ba2 by Moody's and BB by Standard & Poor's.

The bond will mark the first deal on offer to high-yield investors since July 22 when Italy-based Bormioli, rated B1 by Moody's and BB- by S&P, raised EUR250m from a seven-year senior secured bond which came with a high coupon of 10%. That high interest rate partly compensated investors for the company's euro zone peripheral link.

Fresenius is renowned in the high-yield market for its credit worthiness and investors are cash-rich having boosted liquidity in anticipation of possible redemptions following what some have described as the second worst sell-off in risk assets in the past 10 years.

The sharp fall in bond prices this summer has been eclipsed only by the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008-2009.

Although Fresenius is expected to pay a new issue premium, the resilience of its existing bonds during this sovereign-related debt crisis, should work in its favour.

The issuer's 5% bond maturing in 2013 is currently bid at 102.5 and offered at 103, according to Tradeweb.

"The fact that the company is reopening the market again, just as it did after the credit crisis, suggests it is reasonably agnostic about what interest rate it might pay," said one-high-yield investor.

TOP-QUALITY DEFENSIVE

Funds have also taken defensive positions in high-yield to insulate from mark-to-market losses on more volatile credits in cyclical sectors such as retail.

"This is a top quality defensive credit. They will definitely get this away as it's just the type of deal you should be buying if you are defensive. The question is at what premium it will come," said the investor.

Credit Suisse is left lead on the euro tranches along with other bookrunners JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale. JP Morgan is left lead on the dollar tranche, working alongside other bookrunners Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital and Morgan Stanley.

A European roadshow starts today in London, with a lunch planned for investors, which will be followed by a U.S. conference call at 1600BST. Pricing is expected later this week.

The company said earlier this year it planned to issue bonds in September and the first-quarter 2012. Proceeds from the bond will be used for acquisitions, to refinance existing indebtedness and general corporate purposes.

If the deal is well received by investors, other issuers may be tempted to come to market.

"That certainly happened last time when it (Fresenius) opened the market," said the investor.

The pipeline for high-yield consists mostly of leveraged buyout deals including Polkomtel, Spie, Securitas Direct and Com Hem, which are have bridge loans that banks are keen to refinance.

Polkomtel's bond is expected to be among the first out of the door if there are any signs of stability in financial markets, after the loan funding for the buyout was well received last month.

Some syndicate bankers are still sceptical about the outlook for supply given the uncertain economic and political backdrop.

The two main strands of worry are the slowdown in the economy and the euro crisis, which has led to volatile movements in credit derivative indices. The mostly "junk"-rated Crossover index was 35bp tighter at 725bp by 0835 GMT but was nearing 800bp, its widest level in more than two years, on Monday.

"Cash levels also feel like they are oversold. Investors can buy BB-rated secured bonds at 600-700 bp over Bunds. That's great value over the cycle," said one high-yield syndicate banker.

"The problem is that before anyone goes in to deploy a lot of capital, they want to see some sort of stability or solution to the euro crisis." (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Alex Chambers)