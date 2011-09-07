ABU DHABI, Sept 7 Sudan may need as much as $1.5 billion in foreign aid, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday, adding that talks were underway with Arab countries over financial assistance.

"According to our estimate we need not less than at least 1 billion dollars, 1.3 billion, 1.5 a year... we are still under sanctions the African Development Bank, the IMF... our efforts are within Arab countries and the others like China, India, Turkey," said Finance Minister Ali Mahmoud.

Mahmoud also said he plans to push inflation into single digits next year and would cut budget expenditure by 'no less than 25 percent', at a gathering of Arab finance ministers in United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi.

(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil)