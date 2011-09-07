ABU DHABI, Sept 7 Sudan may need as much as $1.5
billion in foreign aid, the country's finance minister said on
Wednesday, adding that talks were underway with Arab countries
over financial assistance.
"According to our estimate we need not less than at least 1
billion dollars, 1.3 billion, 1.5 a year... we are still under
sanctions the African Development Bank, the IMF... our efforts
are within Arab countries and the others like China, India,
Turkey," said Finance Minister Ali Mahmoud.
Mahmoud also said he plans to push inflation into single
digits next year and would cut budget expenditure by 'no less
than 25 percent', at a gathering of Arab finance ministers in
United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil)