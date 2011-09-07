LONDON, Sept 7 Fund manager Ashmore Group and packaging firm Bunzl will be promoted to the FTSE 100 index, compiler FTSE Group said, following the latest quarterly review.

Private equity firm 3i Group and oil services firm John Wood Group will be demoted to the FTSE 250 index.

Ashmore was the only mid-cap stock eligible for automatic promotion to the blue chips, while Bunzl will re-enter the FTSE 100 index for the purposes of balancing the changes to constituents.

Companies outside the FTSE 100 that grow to rank among the 90 largest by market capitalisation are automatically promoted into the blue-chip index, while the FTSE 100 constituents with the lowest value or that fall to 111th spot or below automatically drop into the FTSE 250 index.

The review used the closing prices from Tuesday Sept. 6, and the changes were confirmed by a FTSE committee on Wednesday. The changes will be implemented from the start of business on Monday, Sept. 19. (Reporting by Tricia Wright and Jon Hopkins)