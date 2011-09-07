DUBLIN, Sept 7 Ireland is considering the sale of its 25 percent stake in airline Aer Lingus as it no longer considers it as a strategic asset, the transport minister said on Wednesday.

The government has committed to raising around 2 billion euros ($2.8 billion) from sales of state assets to reduce high public debt, but it had indicated that it saw its stake in Aer Lingus as a lever to maintain competition in the sector.

Transport Minister Leo Varadkar said there would be changes of ownership in the state aviation sector during the privatisation drive, but he said no final decision had been made on whether to sell its Aer Lingus stake.

"No formal decision on that is made yet," he told Newstalk radio. "What I can say is that that stake in the past was held for strategic reasons and having studied the matter over the summer I don't think that really stands any more."

He said Aer Lingus' prized slots at London's Heathrow Airport were less important than in the past and that Ireland would in any case need over 30 percent of the company to block any changes to slots.

A government-sponsored report published in April recommended that the state sell its 25 percent stake in the airline as soon as is opportune. It also named the Dublin Airport Authoritiy (DAA) and the Irish Aviation Authority as possible privatisation targets.

The sale of one of the terminals at Dublin airport might not yield much money for the government due to the DAA's pension deficit, Varadkar said.

In April Minister for Public Expenditure Brendan Howlin said state assets sales were unlikely this year and warned that the government supported the European Commission's opposition to a takeover of Aer Lingus by Ryanair, which holds a near-30 percent stake in the airline. ($1 = 0.713 Euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)