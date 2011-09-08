LONDON, Sept 8 Britain is expected to announce measures on Monday ordering banks to separate their retail operations from their riskier investment banking business, potentially hurting profits and forcing them to restructure.

The government-commissioned Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) wants to ensure that banks rather than taxpayers

-- who have already paid billions to keep the sector afloat -- -- who have already paid billions to keep the sector afloat -- will be liable for any future problems.

The key issues to be resolved next week include the extent to which retail banks' deposits can be used to fund investment banking and will have big implications for their funding costs which will rise if they have to raise money from a much smaller base.

Barclays (BARC.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) are most at risk because they have the biggest investment banking operations out of Britain's big four banks.

The reforms are likely to be costly for banks in other respects too, such as forcing them to hold more core capital and pay the expense of introducing the changes.

A summary of the key issues facing the top UK banks follows

(For a Take-A-Look at related stories click on: [ID:L5E7K80BR]):

BARCLAYS

* Pretax profits could be hit by well over 1 billion pounds by the reforms, according to several estimates. HSBC analysts estimate the proposals could increase Barclays' funding and liquidity costs by 2.1 billion pounds, while Morgan Stanley analysts reckon 2014 profit could be hit by 1.4 billion pounds, or 12 percent.

* Barclays has attacked the proposal, saying it would impose hefty costs on banks and customers. But it says the reforms could be made to work and last week said it expected the ICB to set out "pragmatic" new rules.

* If Barclays feels the ICB's proposals are too tough, speculation will resurface that it could move its headquarters away from London. The bank has said it regards London as home, but always considers what is best for its shareholders. It could consider demerging or relocating the BarCap and credit card businesses and keep its historic UK retail headquarters in London, UBS analysts said.

RBS

* RBS could also see profits take a hit of over 1 billion pounds, analysts estimate. It has struggled to establish its investment banking operation which is therefore seen as most vulnerable to higher funding costs as a result of separating its businesses.

* RBS is most active in the capital markets and so benefits most from the current set-up under which it can expect taxpayer support. That implicit guarantee improves its credit rating and allows it to obtain cheaper funding. If the ICB reforms are adopted it would no longer be able to borrow money cheaply as a retail bank to fund its investment banking division.

* The UK government, which has an 83 percent holding in the bank, may want to shield it from very tough regulation which is likely to depreciate its stake if the shares are hard hit by worries about rising costs. Britain pumped 46 billion pounds of capital to bail out the bank during the financial crisis, but the holding is currently worth only 21 billion. Chancellor George Osborne has the final say on the ICB's proposals.

* Analysts estimate RBS's 2014 profits could be hit by 1 billion to 2 billion pounds.

* In its July response to the ICB's interim report, RBS warned ring-fencing retail from investment banking operations could encourage risk taking and make British banks "riskier in the eyes of creditors and rating agencies."

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP (LLOY.L)

* Lloyds is most at risk from the ICB's mandate to boost competition in the sector. Lloyds might have to sell more bank branches than the 632 it has already been ordered to offload by regulators as payback for its state bail-out during the credit crisis, the ICB said in its interim report.

* Lloyds says it is not necessary to sell more branches and asking it to do so could hinder its plans to find a buyer for the branches. NBNK, Sun Capital Partners and The Co-Operative Group's banking arm are in the running for the 2.5 billion pound deal, sources with knowledge of the matter have said. A big increase in the scale of the sale could scupper the process.

* As with RBS, Britain may be keen to shield Lloyds from excessively tough measures -- the taxpayer has a 41 percent stake after a 20 billion pound bail-out during the financial crisis, and those shares are currently worth less than half of the original value at which the taxpayer bought them.

HSBC (HSBA.L) (0005.HK)

* HSBC's profits will be less affected by the proposed reforms than those of its domestic rivals, analysts estimate, but Europe's biggest bank is worried it will be put at a competitive disadvantage to international rivals.

* HSBC has gone further than its rivals in asking for all banking book assets to be ring-fenced in the retail part of its business. This would include mortgages, corporate loans, and all long-term assets it holds.[ID:nLDE75810I]

* Tough proposals could affect HSBC's decision on where it should be based. The bank is reviewing its HQ this year -- it does so every three years -- and has said its preference is to stay in London but more investors are questioning the cost.

STANDARD CHARTERED (STAN.L) (2888.HK)

* The London-based bank will not be significantly affected by the reforms but could be put at a disadvantage to rivals in Asia, where it makes most of its profits. It too has warned that tough proposals could prompt it to move its HQ out of London.

SANTANDER UK

* Santander (SAN.MC), the Spanish bank, wants to spin off and float its UK business early next year. ICB proposals are unlikely to have a big impact on the structure of its UK subsidiary, but more onerous UK rules could cap profit forecasts and limit the valuation Santander is hoping to achieve from the listing.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Steve Slater; editing by Sophie Walker)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 207 542 9795/+44 207 542 7717)(Reuters Messaging: sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BANKS BRITAIN/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.