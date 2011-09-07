(Adds more detail, investor quotes)

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - Fresenius Medical Care, poised to reopen the European high-yield bond market after a six-week shutdown, is unlikely to pay significantly higher borrowing costs despite a sharp sell-off in the asset-class due to its relatively low leverage, bankers and investors say.

Fresenius (FMC), a frequent high-yield issuer which also reopened the high-yield primary market in January 2009 after an 18-month closure, plans to sell a EUR300m seven-year fixed rate senior bond and a EUR100m three-year floating rate note. It also plans to issue a USD300m seven-year senior bond.

All three tranches are expected to be rated Ba2 by Moody's and BB by Standard & Poor's.

The bond will mark the first deal on offer to high-yield investors since July 22 when Italy-based Bormioli, rated B1 by Moody's and BB- by S&P, raised EUR250m from a seven-year senior secured bond which came with a high coupon of 10%. That high interest rate partly compensated investors for the company's Euro zone peripheral link.

Fresenius is unlikely to pay anywhere near that level of interest partly because of the resilience of its existing bonds -- helped by a strong bid from retail investors -- during this sovereign-related debt crisis.

The issuer's 5% bond maturing in 2013 is currently bid at 102.538 and offered at 103.75, according to Tradeweb. The 8.75% 2015 EUR275m bond it sold back in January 2009 at a steep discount of 93.024, is currently yielding 4.623% on a bid basis, according to Tradeweb.

"The fact that the company is reopening the market again, just as it did after the credit crisis, suggests it is reasonably agnostic about what interest rate it might pay," said one-high-yield investor.

Bankers are anticipating strong demand from cash-rich investors who have boosted liquidity in anticipation of possible redemptions following what some have described as the second worst sell-off in risk assets in the past 10 years.

"Investors have cash that they need to put to work and this is the kind of credit that will appeal. Not only is it is a repeat issuer, it is a defensive sector and moderately leveraged at 2.7 times earnings," said a banking source close to the deal.

Credit Suisse is left lead on the euro tranches along with other bookrunners JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale. JP Morgan is left lead on the dollar tranche, working alongside other bookrunners Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital and Morgan Stanley.

German-based FMC will use some of the proceeds from the three-part USD860m high-yield bond to fund the takeover of two U.S. businesses -- Liberty Dialysis Holdings and American Access Care -- that it announced last month and bought for a combined price tag of USD2.09bn.

The remainder of the funds will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

TOP-QUALITY DEFENSIVE

Funds have taken defensive positions in high-yield to insulate from mark-to-market losses on more volatile credits in cyclical sectors such as retail.

"This is a top quality defensive credit. They will definitely get this away. The question is at what premium it will come," said one of the investor.

The company paid a spread of 249bp over Treasuries, and a coupon of 5.75% for a USD650m bond back in January. That bond, maturing in 2021, is now yielding over 5%, another investor said.

"If the new bond comes at mid-swaps plus 300bp, that's a huge premium, but it still represents cheap cost of funding right now because underlying treasury yields are so low," the second investor said.

A European roadshow began today in London, which will be followed by a U.S. conference call at 1600BST. Further investor meetings will take place in Frankfurt and Zurich on Thursday. Guidance is expected to emerge later today or tomorrow and pricing by the end of the week, the banking source said.

The company said earlier this year it planned to issue bonds in September and the first-quarter 2012. If the deal is well received by investors, other issuers may be tempted to come to market, but they would have to be of similar high credit quality companies in this environment.

LURKING LBOs

The pipeline for high-yield consists mostly of leveraged buyout deals including Polkomtel, Spie, Securitas Direct and Com Hem, which are have bridge loans that banks are keen to refinance.

"There is committed financing for all these LBOs that were signed earlier this year and are lurking around the corner. We also have a pretty decent pipeline of repeat issuers that are monitoring the market for opportunities to come to market," said the banking source.

Polkomtel's bond is expected to be among the first out of the door if there are any signs of stability in financial markets, after the loan funding for the buyout was well received last month.

Some syndicate bankers are still sceptical about the outlook for supply given the uncertain economic and political backdrop.

The two main strands of worry are the slowdown in the economy and the euro crisis, which has led to volatile movements in credit derivative indices. The mostly "junk"-rated Crossover index was 35bp tighter at 725bp by 0835 GMT but was nearing 800bp, its widest level in more than two years, on Monday.

"Cash levels also feel like they are oversold. Investors can buy BB-rated secured bonds at 600-700bp over Bunds. That's great value over the cycle," said one high-yield syndicate banker.

"The problem is that before anyone goes in to deploy a lot of capital, they want to see some sort of stability or solution to the euro crisis." (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Alex Chambers)