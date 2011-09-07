* Aperam says open to stainless steel consolidation talks

MUNICH, Sept 7 Aperam, APAM.LU the stainless steel unit of ArcelorMittal, is open for consolidation talks with rivals in Europe, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Wednesday.

"There's some movement in the industry, the companies are spinning off their businesses," Julien Onillon said on the sidelines of a stainless steel conference sponsored by Metal Bulletin.

"We are open for consolidation, so that means you can come and talk to us," he added.

Stainless steel is best known for its use in the making of cutlery and surgical equipment but in Europe the industry is suffering from overcapacity and producers are grappling with lower-priced imports from China.

Onillon said Aperam has about a quarter of the market share in Europe, if Asian imports are excluded.

"To do a merger you need to be two. If everybody has not made up their mind set, it's difficult to make a movement further (towards consolidation). I think that's where we are right now," he said.

Europe's four stainless steel producers - ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE), Acerinox (ACX.MC), Aperam and Outokumpu (OUT1V.HE) -- have started restructuring, with ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) listing its stainless unit Aperam early this year and ThyssenKrupp announcing plans in May to divest its Global Stainless division in 12 to 18 months. [ID:nLDE70O2C0] [ID:nLDE74C02W]

Acerinox announced in June it was restructuring into regional divisions, creating a separate operating unit called Acerinox Europa.

Mika Seitovirta, who took over as Outokumpu's (OUT1V.HE) chief executive in April, has since launched a restructuring plan including cuts of up to 350 jobs this year as well as sales of stakes in miner Talvivaara (TLV1V.HE) and metals distributor Tibnor. [ID:nLDE735068]

Outokumpu Executive Vice President Kari Parvento, also speaking to Reuters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the conference, said: "Our official view is that we support the consolidation in Europe." [ID:nWEA3484]

Asked if companies are now talking with each other informally, both Parvento and Onillon declined comment.

A source at Aperam said the company was still waiting for ThyssenKrupp to decide which option it would take for its stainless steel business.

ThyssenKrupp has said it was studying all options -- a public flotation, a spin-off, or an outright sale -- and last month appointed three banks to help it make a decision. [ID:nLDE76I0H3]

ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, is seen as the natural consolidator in Europe's stainless market not only because of its output but also due to its 40 percent market share in the region.

Analysts said one hindrance to consolidation was lack of valuation of company assets.

"With the spin-off of Aperam and the intended separation of ThyssenKrupp Stainless Global, the question of valuation should become clearer, as the market capitalisation of the quoted companies should provide an objective indication of the value of the respective assets," Moody's analyst Matthias Hellstern said.

Hellstern said any mergers among the sector players would also come under intense scrutiny from the EU antitrust authorities, which usually frown on market shares of more than 40 percent.

ThyssenKrupp's Heinrich Hiesinger, the former Siemens executive who became the steelmaker's chief executive this year, said in May that cartel issues could be resolved if the EU included Asia's exports to the region as part of the market. [ID:nLDE74C02W]

Europe's stainless industry has annual output capacity of around 8-9 million tonnes but demand is only around 5-7 million.

"We are seeing some good news in the industry, the good news is the spin off we have seen from almost all producers...the spin off has led to an unprecedented corporate activity," Onillon said.

"There's a lot of new things going on...Acerinox, Outokumpu they are internally restructuring themselves. ThyssenKrupp is looking at all options," he added.

"You see the industry is starting to move and we hope those movements will accelerate in the coming years or months," he said.

