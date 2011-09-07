By Neal Armstrong
| LONDON, Sept 7
LONDON, Sept 7 Exchange rates should reflect
economic fundamentals, European Council President Herman Van
Rompuy said on Wednesday.
"At the global level, we must take care that exchange rates
reflect the economic fundamentals rather than being an element
of protectionism," he said in a speech delivered at the London
School of Economics.
"Let us not forget, the euro remains fundamentally solid as
a currency."
Van Rompuy also said key members of the Group of 20
industrial and developing nations had to focus on deepening
global cooperation.
"Domestic concerns hinder a deepening of global cooperation,
but all main players have to do their homework; from the
American and Japanese debt problem to Chinese inflation and its
undervalued exchange rate - both phenomena are linked."
