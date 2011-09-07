LONDON, Sept 7 Exchange rates should reflect economic fundamentals, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Wednesday.

"At the global level, we must take care that exchange rates reflect the economic fundamentals rather than being an element of protectionism," he said in a speech delivered at the London School of Economics.

"Let us not forget, the euro remains fundamentally solid as a currency."

Van Rompuy also said key members of the Group of 20 industrial and developing nations had to focus on deepening global cooperation.

"Domestic concerns hinder a deepening of global cooperation, but all main players have to do their homework; from the American and Japanese debt problem to Chinese inflation and its undervalued exchange rate - both phenomena are linked."