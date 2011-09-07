China stocks hit 8-week high, led by construction materials; Hong Kong also up
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors
MOSCOW, Sept 7 The board of Norilsk Nickel , the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, will on Sept.13 discuss a public buyback of its shares at $306 each, a source close to Norilsk said on Wednesday.
The offer came after the board of the world's top aluminium producer, UC RUSAL , on Monday rejected the $8.75 billion buyback offer, at the same price of $306.
Norilsk has said it planned to offer the buyback to other shareholders, using cash totalling $4.5 billion, which would allow it to acquire 7.7 percent of the company.
It has been offering the buyback to resolve a long-standing dispute between rival oligarchs Vladimir Potanin, whose Interros investment company holds about 30 percent of Norilsk, and Oleg Deripaska, who controls RUSAL.
RUSAL, which holds a 25 percent stake in Norilsk, has consistently rejected the offer, saying it would serve only the interests of Potanin's Interros group. (Reporting by Alexandras Budrys; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Douglas Busvine and David Hulmes)
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable, and said President Rodrigo Duterte backed her decision.
JAKARTA, Feb 9 Indonesia's biggest coal producer, Bumi Resources, is targeting production of 93 million to 94 million tonnes of coal in 2017, its director, Dileep Srivastava, told Reuters on Thursday.