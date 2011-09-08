Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

KREDYT BANK

Spain's Santander , which has recently bought Bank Zachodni WBK mulls taking over Poland's arm of Belgian group KBC , Kredyt Bank , daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote without quoting sources.

SWITCH TENDER

Poland's finance ministry it to offer 5- and 10-year bonds in exchange for papers maturing in 2011 and 2012 at the Thursday switch tender. Results of the tender are expected at around 1030 GMT.

PGE

Poland's top utility PGE is looking at potential takeover targets abroad, with as much as over 20 billion zlotys ($6.6 billion) at hand, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

PGNIG

Poland's treasury official dismissed gas monopoly PGNiG's need for a new share issue as a way to finance it expansion plans, an idea proposed by the company's chief executive earlier on Wednesday.

CBANK

Poland's central bank said on Wednesday that the recent interest rate increases should help bring inflation to target in the medium term, indicating that it did not shift its stance from the current wait-and-see approach.

Polish central banker Zyta Gilowska said on Wednesday she would not take part in the ongoing campaign before the October 9 parliamentary election.

