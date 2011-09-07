(Adds quote from Q and A)

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Sept 7 Exchange rates should reflect economic fundamentals, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Wednesday.

"At the global level, we must take care that exchange rates reflect the economic fundamentals rather than being an element of protectionism," he said in a speech delivered at the London School of Economics.

"Let us not forget, the euro remains fundamentally solid as a currency."

Van Rompuy also said key members of the Group of 20 industrial and developing nations had to focus on deepening global cooperation.

"Domestic concerns hinder a deepening of global cooperation, but all main players have to do their homework; from the American and Japanese debt problem to Chinese inflation and its undervalued exchange rate - both phenomena are linked."

Van Rompuy said one of the lessons euro zone must draw from the current financial crisis was that it needed more fiscal integration, but not without fiscal discipline.

"It is not a solution tomorrow to say let's create euro bonds and put all the sovereign bonds in one basket, the good ones, the bad ones , the weak ones, the strong ones...we can envisage all this, we have to consider all options, but always in the framework of fiscal discipline." (Reporting by Neal Armstrong)