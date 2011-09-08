(Adds details)
By Tricia Wright and Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Sept 7 Fund manager Ashmore Group
and packaging firm Bunzl will be promoted to
the FTSE 100 index, compiler FTSE Group said, following
the latest quarterly review.
Private equity firm 3i Group and oil services firm
John Wood Group will be demoted to the FTSE 250
index.
Ashmore was the only mid-cap stock eligible for automatic
promotion to the blue chips, while Bunzl will re-enter the FTSE
100 index for the purposes of balancing the changes to
constituents.
Companies outside the FTSE 100 that grow to rank among the
90 largest by market capitalisation are automatically promoted
into the blue-chip index, while the FTSE 100 constituents with
the lowest value or that fall to the 111th spot or below
automatically drop into the FTSE 250 index.
Seven further changes will be made to the FTSE 250, with
energy services firm Cape , Irish engineer Kentz
Corporation , and recently listed oil explorer Ophir
Energy to be new index entries.
Meanwhile, high-tech tools firm Oxford Instruments ,
gearbox maker Hansen Transmissions , support services
and building firm Interserve and telecoms firm KCOM
Group will be promoted from the FTSE Small Cap index
.
Going the other way, pub operators Enterprise Inns
and Spirit Pub Company , real estate group St Modwen
Properties , ground engineer Keller , and
investment trust Fidelity Special Values will be
automatically demoted from the FTSE 250 index.
For balancing purposes, two other stocks will be demoted to
the small caps -- software firm Kofax and explorer JKX
Oil & Gas .
The review used the closing prices from Tuesday Sept. 6 and
the changes were confirmed by a FTSE committee on Wednesday. The
changes will be implemented from the start of business on
Monday, Sept. 19.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright and Jon Hopkins)