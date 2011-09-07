LAGOS, Sept 7 Nigeria's Flour Mills plans to
raise 28.2 billion naira ($180.6 million) from existing
shareholders in November to finance the expansion of its food
and cement business, treasury director Vlassis Liakouris told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Flour Mills held a shareholders' meeting on Wednesday to
approve the capital raising, and Liakouris said the next step
was to seek regulatory approval for the issue.
"The capital is primarily to finance our food business
expansion. We are also expanding in cement and growing the
agro-allied business," Liakouris told Reuters by telephone.
He told Reuters in December that Flour Mills intended to
invest at least 20 billion naira annually year for the next two
or three years to finance growth.
Flour Mills in December raised 37.5 billion naira in
five-year bonds, the first tranche of a 70 billion naira
programme, Nigeria's first corporate debt issue outside the
banking sector in recent years.
($1 = 156.150 Nigerian Nairas)
