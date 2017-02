LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - BAA Funding has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, HSBC and Santander to arrange an investor update call, a source at one of the banks said.

Following the call and subject to prevailing market conditions, BAA Funding Limited may proceed with a euro denominated Class A bond issue which is expected to be rated A-/A- by S&P/Fitch (all stable).

The deal is expected to be a four year and will likely be marketed in the mid-swaps plus 180 basis points area. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Jon Penner)