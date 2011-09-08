MUSZYNA, Poland Sept 8 Copper prices should remain stable, trading in the range of $8,500-9,500 a tonne during the next six months, the chief executive of Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM said on Thursday.

"Looking at the turbulence on the international financial and commodity markets, I nevertheless expect that for at least the next six months copper prices will not fall below $8,500 a tonne," CEO Herbert Wirth told Reuters.

"I expect it to trade in the range $8,500-9,500 a tonne. I can add that there is plenty of free capital that is locked in commodities and this should stabilise the prices in mid-term."

Earlier this week, the state-controlled miner in its 2011 forecast update raised its full-year average copper price estimate by a tenth to $9,000 a tonne, which helped KGHM boost its net profit target by 16 percent to a record 9.6 billion zlotys ($3.2 billion).

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange drifted down 0.2 percent to $9,071.25 a tonne on Thursday, tracking a downturn in Asian equities and the euro as worries about the euro zone debt crisis and faltering U.S. economy undermine confidence. ($1 = 3.010 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Alison Birrane)