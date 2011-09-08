LONDON, Sept 8 Sterling hit its weakest versus the dollar in nearly two months on Thursday, extending losses as some investors speculated the Bank of England may announce more economic stimulus when it makes its monthly policy announcement later in the day.

The pound slipped nearly half a percent on the day to $1.5917, its weakest since mid-July. Market participants said some traders were trying to push the pound towards stop-loss orders seen below $1.5900. (Reporting by London Forex Team)