Sterling slips after weak services sector data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, Sept 8 Sterling jumped to a session high against the dollar and the euro on Thursday, as traders cited a UK clearer buying the pound against the single currency.
The euro hit the day's low of 87.82 pence, dipping from around 88.20 in a matter of minutes. The pound jumped to $1.5995, erasing most of its early losses. (Reporting by London Forex Team)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts after weaker than expected services numbers)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv