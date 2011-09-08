PARIS, Sept 8 The opportunity to structure warehouse deals is now better than ever due to a low interest rate environment and these deals must now be regarded as a factor of the market, LME CEO Martin Abbott said on Thursday.

"The opportunity to structure such deals is greater now than ever before due to (actions of) central banks lead by the Federal Reserve," Abbott told delegates at the Metal Bulletin aluminium conference in Paris.

Abbott also said there was no evidence that banks owning warehouse companies changes metal financing structure, and that warehouse incentives are result of valid transactions that are beyond the supervisory scope of LME. (Reporting by Melanie Burton)