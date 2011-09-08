(Adds details, background and analysis)
By Alex Chambers
LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - Former Merrill Lynch financial
institutions group capital markets banker Amir Hoveyda has
joined brokerage and advisory firm StormHarbour as a managing
principal, his new employer said.
Hoveyda will be based in London and his responsibilities
will be to grow the firm's capital markets and advisory
businesses, as well as co-managing the overall European
operations.
Hoveyda worked at Merrill for much of his 23-year career,
before leaving in March 2010, and is a veteran of the FIG
sector. His last role was running the US firm's debt capital
markets business for EMEA after it was taken over by Bank of
America.
StormHarbour is an independent fixed income boutique formed
in early 2009.
A number of experienced debt bankers created or joined
boutiques in the fall-out of the credit crunch.
"The firm has achieved critical scale and global scope in
its core businesses, creating a solid foundation for its
long-term growth and development," Hoveyda said.
Hoveyda has invested to become a StormHarbour partner and
will be one of three managing principals in London alongside
founder Antonio Cacorino. The other, Thierry Sciard, runs the
alternative investments asset management operation.
The likes of Evolution, Amias Berman, Aladdin Capital,
Bishopsfield Capital Partners, Conduit Capital Markets and AgFe
saw an opportunity to broker investors following a dramatic
widening in bid/offer bond spreads or advising the owners of
structured credit risk on how to manage their positions.
Not all of these boutiques have prospered, however,
especially those focused on mainstream fixed-income sales and
trading where the big investment banks have returned to
traditional market making. ,
Hoveyda argues that it's different for StormHarbour in part
because it went for a global operation from the very start but
also because around half of its front office professionals are
focused on structuring, advisory and capital markets in the
credit intensive end of fixed income.
The continued dislocation in the debt markets has meant that
boutiques which have greater expertise in FIG and structured
finance advisory have survived.
And some such as AgFe are even expanding into infrastructure
finance and investment.
Meanwhile, longstanding independent investment banks such as
Lazard who traditionally have looked at advisory in M&A and
equity capital markets have expanded into debt.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers, editing by Natalie Harrison)