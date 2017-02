PARIS, Sept 8 The procurement head of Airbus, part of aerospace group EADS , sees no impact so far on its business from the current economic climate.

Full orders for aluminium products were locked in for the next 2-3 three years, and The outlook was good for aerospace aluminium demand, Elmar Luetjen, head of procurement materials aluminium, told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Paris. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Susan Thomas)