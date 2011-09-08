LONDON, Sept 8 Privately held Geneva-based oil and gas trader Addax & Oryx Group will start the sale process for its African trading and downstream assets in mid-September, two sources familiar with the situation said.

The group, which first announced it would sell these parts of its business a month ago, would issue documents to prospective buyers next week, one of the sources said.

The business, whose activities include oil trading, gas storage and power stations, could be worth between $250 million and $500 million, this source said. But the second source said that it was expected to fetch a higher number.

Similar assets in Africa recently attracted high valuations, the second source added.

The auction of one of the last sizeable independent downstream asset in Africa was likely to lure a large number of potential buyers, both sources said.

Azeri oil firm Socar's trading arm said on Wednesday it was looking to buy Addax's downstream assets.

The main trading companies, including Glencore , Mercuria Energy Group, Vitol and Gunvor, were likely to be interested, the first sources said.

Private equity houses active in downstream oil and gas operations could also show up, the other said.

Addax's trading and downstream assets were left out of the $7.2 billion deal when China's Sinopec Group bought the African upstream assets of Addax Petroleum in 2009.

Addax was not available for immediate comment. (Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by David Holmes)