BEIRUT, Sept 8 The Lebanese subsidiary of
Societe Generale said it won final approval from the
Central Bank to acquire the assets and liabilities of Lebanese
Canadian Bank (LCN), raising its total assets to $11 billion.
The acquisition by Societe Generale de Banque au Liban
(SGBL) was prompted by a U.S. decision to ban LCB from dealing
in dollars because of accusations it was involved in money
laundering and drug trafficking.
Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said in March LCB would
be merged with SGBL, but finalisation of the acquisition was
subject to a review of accounts, SGBL said on Thursday.
"This process aimed at ensuring the strict conformity of the
acquired assets and liabilities with international standards and
compliance rules of SGBL and Societe Generale," it said, adding
the purchase was "fully self-financed by SGBL".
The acquisition raises SGBL's assets to $11 billion, its
total deposits to $8.6 billion and its loans to $3 billion. It
will operate a total of 101 branches after taking over 35
branches of LCB, which had assets of over $5 billion at the end
of last year.
SGBL did not say how much it paid for the acquisition, which
it said covered "certain assets and liabilities of LCB".
The U.S. Treasury Department designated LCB a "primary
money-laundering concern" in February, saying it was involved in
a money-laundering and drug-trafficking operation with ties to
Shi'ite militant group Hezbollah.
The bank denied the charges and the Central Bank governor
said LCB was well managed and complied with international laws
on money laundering. A month later however he announced LCB
would be merged with SGBL in a move which analysts said aimed to
protect the reputation of Lebanon's banking sector.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Holmes)