LONDON, Sept 8 Swiss bank Vontobel wants to buy about 10 billion francs ($11.5 billion) of private banking assets, probably in its home market, as it strives to emerge as a winner from the reshaping of the Swiss banking industry, its new CEO said.

Zeno Staub, who became Vontobel chief executive in May, wants to increase his bank's private banking assets to 50 billion Swiss francs by 2014 from 30 billion francs now.

"We expect half of that (increase) to be through acquisition," Staub said on Thursday. "A deal in the consolidation phase is an issue of economies of scale," he said.

He said he would look in Germany or, more likely, in Switzerland, to overlap with its existing business.

Staub, speaking at a media briefing, said more countries are likely to join Britain and Germany in agreeing a tax deal with Switzerland as a clampdown on tax evasion intensifies.

"We expect the number of treaties to broaden significantly in the next two or three years," he said.

Staub said Vontobel's view on the second half of this year was "deliberately cautious" given headwinds being faced, with volatile markets and a strong Swiss franc keeping investors sidelined.

Staub, who has been at the family-owned wealth manager since 2001 and was previously head of asset management, last month said net profit in the second half is expected to fall from the first half's 78.1 million francs.

He has set four targets for his bank by 2014: client assets to rise to 175 billion francs from 130 billion; annual revenues of over 1 billion francs; costs to fall below 75 percent of income, from 78 percent now; and return on equity of over 10 percent.

He reckons his bank can grow faster than the industry, and take market share as business models reshape and some rivals shrink.

Crackdowns by cash strapped governments in the United States and Europe on people dodging tax by hiding money offshore has led to tougher, and costlier, regulation that challenges the viability of smaller firms in the private banking industry.

A recent report by the Boston Consulting Group found the average cost to income ratio for Swiss offshore banks increased 5 percentage points to 72 percent last year, reflecting in large part, higher compliance costs and lower asset bases.

Vontobel shares firmed 0.6 percent on Thursday to 24.80 francs, valuing the bank at $1.9 billion. The shares are down 30 percent this year, in line with the drop by the European bank index . ($1 = 0.870 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)