PARIS, Sept 9 Below are company-related news and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures FCEc1 are down 0.73 percent at 0650 GMT

VALLOUREC

The producer of seamless industrial tubes may buy around a quarter of Russian steel pipe maker ChelPipe's shares in a deal that could be reached in October, Kommersant business daily reported quoting anonymous sources.

SOPRA GROUP

The IT consulting and services company said on Friday it plans to buy Delta-Informatique to strengthen its presence in the international financial services sector

AIRBUS

FedEx Corp may buy about 50 wide-body freighters from Boeing Co and Airbus to update its cargo airline fleet, an industry source familiar with the matter said.

CANAL+, BOLLORE

Pay-TV unit Canal+ said on Thursday it planned to take a majority stake in channels owned by French billionaire Vincent Bollore, as part of a push into free TV.

VINCI

The construction and concessions group said it had won a $400 million contract from Chile's national copper company, Codelco, to build two nine-kilometre mine tunnels.

AIR LIQUIDE

The global leader in industrial gases said on Thursday it had issued its first-ever bonds denominated in Chinese yuan and was the first company in France to do so.

COCA-COLA ENTERPRISES

The European Coke bottler backed down from threats of a symbolic protest against a proposed French tax on soft drinks late Thursday evening, with a top executive apologising for a "communication error".

