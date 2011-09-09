FRANKFURT, Sept 9 A consortium of Germany's Fraport and Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) fund management arm RREEF has dropped out of the bidding race for the airport unit of Hochtief , two people familiar with the matter said.

HNA Group, the parent of China's Hainan Airlines and Vinci remain contenders, each with offers of almost 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion), these people said. A sale is expected by the end of the year.

"We have strong offers and are happy with the bidding process," a spokesman for Hochtief said. Hochtief is majority controlled by Spanish construction company ACS .

The assets up for grabs include Hochtief's stakes in airports in Athens, Budapest, the German cities of Duesseldorf and Hamburg, as well as Sydney and Tirana.

Frankfurt airport operator Fraport, which is also eyeing a bid for Spain's Madrid and Barcelona airports, had only been interested in the international portfolio, while RREEF had agreed to take on Duesseldorf and Hamburg to avoid competition problems. ($1 = 0.714 Euros) (Reporting By Alexander Huebner, Additional reporting by Pater Maushagen, Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)