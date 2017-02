Sept 9 Russian steel pipe maker ChelPipe may sell around a quarter of its shares to French group Vallourec for $400 million, Kommersant business daily reported on Friday, quoting anonymous sources.

It said the deal with the French producer of seamless industrial tubes could be reached in October.

ChelPipe is majority-owned by Russian billionaire Andrei Komarov. (Writing By Aleksandras Budrys; Editing by Dan Lalor)