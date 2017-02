LONDON, Sept 9 The euro its weakest against the yen in nearly six months on Friday, as investors sold the single currency after the European Central Bank dropped its policy tightening bias the previous day.

The euro fell to 107.55 yen according to electronic trading platform EBS, its weakest since mid-March.

The single currency teetered just above an eight-week low versus the dollar at $1.3885. (Reporting by London Forex Team)