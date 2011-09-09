* Fraport says no longer bidding for Hochtief's airport ops

* HNA Group, Vinci still vying for Hochtief unit-sources

* Hochtief in bid to unlock value by splitting off airports (Recasts to include Fraport confirmation)

By Alexander Huebner

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 A consortium of Germany's Fraport and Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) fund management arm RREEF has dropped out of the bidding race for the airport unit of Hochtief , Fraport said on Friday.

HNA Group, the parent of China's Hainan Airlines and France's Vinci remain contenders, each with offers of almost 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion), two people familiar with the procedure said. A sale is expected by the end of the year.

Hochtief commented that it had received "strong offers" and that it was happy with the bidding process. Hochtief is majority controlled by Spanish construction company ACS .

Under pressure from its debt-laden ACS to unlock value from its Concessions unit, Hochtief has put the unit's airport holdings on the block.

Initially it had planned to sell or float all of Concessions, including the toll roads, schools and public service buildings it operates.

The assets now up for grabs include Hochtief's stakes in airports in Athens, Budapest, the German cities of Duesseldorf and Hamburg, as well as Sydney and Tirana.

Frankfurt airport operator Fraport, which is also eyeing a bid for Spain's Madrid and Barcelona airports, had only been interested in the international portfolio, while RREEF had agreed to take on Duesseldorf and Hamburg to avoid antitrust problems. ($1 = 0.714 Euros) (Reporting By Alexander Huebner, Additional reporting by Pater Maushagen, Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)