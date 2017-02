LONDON, Sept 9 The dollar hit an eight-week high versus a currency basket on Friday, boosted by losses in the euro and the Swiss franc.

The dollar index , which tracks the dollar's value against the currencies of the United States' largest trading partners, rose to 76.392, its highest since mid-July.

Its rise came as the U.S. currency rose to a three-month high versus the Swiss franc of 0.8776 franc, while the euro slipped to $1.3843, its lowest in nearly two months. (Reporting by London Forex Team)