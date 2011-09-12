(Adds BCC comment, byline)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's banks face tough new measures to shore up their retail operations in proposals to be outlined by a government-sponsored report on Monday, which could cost the sector billions although the reforms could take years to implement.

The final report from the Independent Commission on Banking is set to back protecting ordinary savers and customers by ring-fencing a bank's retail division from riskier investment banking and trading arms.

Analysts have said the new measures could cost the industry 10 billion pounds ($15.9 billion). The Financial Times reported on Monday that it could cost British banks 6 billion pounds.

Britain set up the ICB last year to examine ways to ensure taxpayers do not bear the brunt of future banking crises.

The credit crisis resulted in Britain fully nationalising Northern Rock and part-nationalising Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Lloyds (LLOY.L). The government now has stakes of 83 percent and 41 percent in RBS and Lloyds, respectively.

Finance minister George Osborne has already backed the idea of ring-fencing the retail operations of a bank deemed to be vital to the broader economy, and a Treasury source said Osborne was pleased with the ICB's final report.

"The Chancellor read the ICB report over the weekend while attending the G7 summit in Marseilles. He thinks it is a very good report and regards it as an important step in reforming our banks so that we do not repeat the terrible mistakes of the last few years," the source said over the weekend.

Yet the banks could be given years to implement the reforms after recent financial market turmoil and a deepening eurozone debt crisis raised fears over the impact of swifter change.

Britain's "Big Four" banks -- Barclays (BARC.L), HSBC (HSBA.L) (0005.HK), Lloyds and RBS -- have fought hard against excessively tough new regulation and were expected to continue lobbying after the ICB's report is out.

The British Chambers of Commerce warned on Monday that the broader economy could suffer from the ICB's proposed reforms.

"There are real concerns that ring-fencing may limit banks' ability to lend to small businesses," BCC director general John Longworth said in a statement.

GOVERNMENT TENSIONS OVER BANK REFORM

Differing opinions over how to tackle the banks in the wake of the credit crisis have caused tension in the Conservative-led coalition government formed with the Liberal Democrats.

Liberal Democrat Business Secretary Vince Cable has been alone in seeking a full split-up of retail and investment banking operations into two new companies. Labour's opposition finance minister, Ed Balls, has said he would like a "tough but fair" ring-fencing mechanism.

Ring-fencing would get lenders to form separate subsidiaries for retail and investment banking operations while keeping the same parent holding company. It would suggest limiting the extent to which a bank could use money in its retail arm to fund risky investment banking activities.

The reforms will likely hit banks' profit because of the implications for their funding costs, which could, in turn, make it harder for them to lend to businesses.

The ICB is still to define how the separation should occur and it may allow the banks to decide themselves on how they handle the new reforms.

The ICB, headed by Oxford University academic John Vickers, was also expected to confirm a request for banks to hold more capital -- targeting core Tier 1 capital of 10 percent of risk-weighted assets.

Analysts expected Barclays to face the biggest hit to its profit from the ICB's proposals.

Lloyds could be affected if the ICB reiterated a recommendation to sell more assets than it has already been told to do by regulators, although Lloyds's progress on the sale of some 630 branches could mean it might avoid this.

After the final report is issued, the government will choose what to implement into law, probably starting late this year or early in 2012. However, banks could have years to bring in the reforms, perhaps until 2019 for full implementation. Britain's banks form a powerful lobbying group since financial services are estimated to contribute some 10 percent to the UK economy.

British banking stocks all fell sharply on Friday. Barclays fell 9.4 percent, Lloyds closed down 5.7 percent, RBS fell 5.5 percent while HSBC ended down 3.4 percent.

($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)

