LONDON, Sept 9 The euro sank to its lowest in nearly six months against the dollar on Friday, extending losses after it broke below a key support level.

The euro fell as low as $1.3834 according to electronic trading platform EBS, its weakest since mid-March. Traders said selling in the single currency accelerated when stop-loss orders were triggered below $1.3840. The move followed a break below options barriers at $1.3850. (Reporting by London Forex Team)