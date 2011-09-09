VIENNA, Sept 9 Investors in Greek government debt will tell regulators on Friday whether and how they will participate in a bond swap, with officials expecting a take-up of about 70 percent.

Here is what major Austrian banks and insurers are saying about their plans for contributing to the private-sector initiative that aims to help Greece address its sovereign debt crisis:

NAME TAKE PART AMOUNT STILL LEFT OPTION

MLN EUR MLN EUR BANK AUSTRIA YES 100 * 379 1 ERSTE GROUP YES N.A. 50 HYPO ALPE ADRIA NO

KA FINANZ NO 818 KOMMUNALKREDIT YES 31 80 ** 1 OR 2 RAIFFEISEN INTL NO 0 UNIQA YES 81 160 ** 1 VIENNA INSURANCE YES 39 33 1 VOLKSBANKEN YES N.A N.A. 1 Notes: * = after tax, 130 million before tax

** = maturities beyond 2020

Option 1 is for debt to be converted into 30-year bonds

Option 2 is for a committed financing facility

Austria's finance ministry said it saw no reason for nationalised banks Hypo Alpe Adria and KA Finanz -- the "bad bank" for Kommunalkredit -- to take part in the programme as they were no longer in the private sector but that it was up to the companies' management to decide this. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)