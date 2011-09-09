VIENNA, Sept 9 Investors in Greek government
debt will tell regulators on Friday whether and how they will
participate in a bond swap, with officials expecting a take-up
of about 70 percent.
Here is what major Austrian banks and insurers are saying
about their plans for contributing to the private-sector
initiative that aims to help Greece address its sovereign debt
crisis:
NAME TAKE PART AMOUNT STILL LEFT OPTION
MLN EUR MLN EUR
BANK AUSTRIA YES 100 * 379 1
ERSTE GROUP YES N.A. 50
HYPO ALPE ADRIA NO
KA FINANZ NO 818
KOMMUNALKREDIT YES 31 80 ** 1 OR 2
RAIFFEISEN INTL NO 0
UNIQA YES 81 160 ** 1
VIENNA INSURANCE YES 39 33 1
VOLKSBANKEN YES N.A N.A. 1
Notes: * = after tax, 130 million before tax
** = maturities beyond 2020
Option 1 is for debt to be converted into 30-year bonds
Option 2 is for a committed financing facility
Austria's finance ministry said it saw no reason for
nationalised banks Hypo Alpe Adria and KA Finanz -- the "bad
bank" for Kommunalkredit -- to take part in the programme as
they were no longer in the private sector but that it was up to
the companies' management to decide this.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
Jon Loades-Carter)