By Sophie Sassard and Victoria Howley

LONDON, Sept 9 Colfax's (CFX.N) billionaire owners, the Rales brothers, are likely to emerge as the main backers of any bid for British group Charter as the U.S. firm considers challenging turnaround specialist Melrose’s 1.43 billion-pound ($2.3 billion) offer.

Sources close to the negotiations say it is clear that Colfax’s wealthy owners, Steven and Mitchell Rales, who own 41 percent of the company, would back the bid.

Colfax said last week that it was in preliminary talks with Charter CHTR.L and was putting together a higher, full-cash bid to trump Melrose's NYN.L conditional offer.

This raised questions about how the U.S. pumps and valves manufacturer, which with a market value of just over $1 billion is smaller than Charter and Melrose, could afford its ambitions. [ID:nN1E78306V].

"The Rales brothers would definitely back a rival bid," said one of the sources, who is familiar with the talks.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is advising Colfax, sources said. Another added Colfax had put the necessary financing in place.

Colfax, based in Fulton, Maryland, said last week "long-term third-party investors that share its value and vision" would back its approach, adding it would finance a bid with existing cash, debt and new equity.

The vague allusion to third parties prompted chatter that Warren Buffett was backing the deal and could have been enlisted by long-term adviser and former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) banker Byron Trott.

But several sources including bankers active in the sector but not the deal played down this speculation.

"These guys (the Rales Brothers) are worth over $5 billion, they can do (a deal for Charter) alone," said a banker who advises manufacturing and industrial companies.

The source close to the negotiations added: "The Rales brothers are very serious industrialists and they would never allow Buffett to take control. Buffett’s typical investment strategy is to buy standalone businesses," the source said.

Colfax faces a battle to win over long-term Charter shareholders. Melrose has the support of most of the company's top 10 investors, who think Melrose would do a better job of turning Charter around and want Melrose shares.

While a full cash bid would easily lure short-term investors

-- who own about 15 percent of Charter's equity -- Colfax would -- who own about 15 percent of Charter's equity -- Colfax would need to substantially beat Melrose's 850 pence offer to win over long-term shareholders, analysts and shareholder sources said, given the potential upside of Melrose shares.

Analysts and shareholders say Colfax must offer a minimum of 900 pence to lure Charter shareholders.

Melrose’s shares fell 0.4 percent to 279.9 pence on Friday, down some 18 percent since it made the offer on June 30 and making a 65:35 equity-to-cash bid worth 1.37 billion pounds, against 1.43 billion when it was first announced.

Melrose would pursue a firm 850-pence-per-share offer only if it is happy with its due diligence, regardless of a possible Colfax offer, a separate source familiar with the situation said.

It is unlikely Melrose would further increase its bid for Charter, that person added. Colfax and the Rales brothers declined to comment.

($1 = 0.622 British Pounds)

