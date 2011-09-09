VIENNA, Sept 9 An Austrian magazine reported on Friday that an investor group led by Viennese businessman Ronny Pecik and including Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris aimed to build a 20 percent stake in Telekom Austria worth around 750 million euros ($1.05 billion).

Format did not cite its sources for the report. Pecik was not available for comment, while Telekom Austria declined immediate comment. ($1 = 0.714 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)