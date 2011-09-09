LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - The European corporate bond market emerged from a six-week hiatus this week, thanks to a handful of sterling and US dollar-denominated issues, calming the waters enough for issuers to muster up the courage to re-enter the euro-denominated space too.

The prevailing sovereign debt crisis in peripheral Europe has driven issuers firmly away from the euro market, but as Yankee and sterling deals were well received, investors became eager to take the much-awaited plunge into the single currency.

France Telecom (A3/A-/A-) priced a two-part (five and 10-year) US dollar bond late on Wednesday, followed closely by Daimler, the German carmaker's finance arm (A3/BBB+/A-) announcing a four-part (twos, threes, fives and 10-year) dollar transaction.

Yankee issues in the recent past had been few and far between as a result of difficult market conditions, but the latest activity put it back on the map and inspired issuers to put an end to the drought in the euro market too.

"In the first few days of September the trend seemed to point to new issue activity in any currency apart from the euro," said Marco Baldini, head of European corporate syndicate at Barclays Capital.

"But the euro market was never going to be shut forever and the dollar/sterling issues might have provided the impetus it needed to get back into play."

In the sterling sector, British energy supplier Scottish and Southern priced a £300m 10-year issue at Gilts plus 210bp on Wednesday via BNP Paribas, Lloyds CM and Morgan Stanley. That deal represented the first true benchmark corporate sterling issue in the currency since SPD Finance raised a GBP350m 15-year issue in early July.

Several other companies - including Australian group APT Pipelines, Moat Homes Finance and regional water and sewage treatment business Wessex Water Services - also mandated banks to arrange investor meetings for potential sterling deals early this week.

NO SLAM DUNK

Whether dollar, sterling or euro, however, volatile conditions and credit indices testing two-year wides will likely keep issuance levels in check, no matter how quickly the tides seem to have turned.

"There's really no such thing as a slam dunk new issue in these markets and the challenge will be to get investors and issuers to see eye to eye, particularly on pricing," said Neil Arrowsmith from RBS's corporate bond syndicate desk.

"But I do think that if they do well and perform in the secondary market, they will help restore some much-needed positive sentiment."

The sterling bond market has risen in popularity this year, and although it is far from outpacing the much bigger euro market in terms of volume, the rate of increase shows that it is clearly favoured by jittery investors.

Year-to-date euro issuance of EUR93.4bn significantly trumps the £8.1bn issued in the sterling market, but, according to Thomson Reuters data, euro issues have declined 4.1% decline year-on-year for that period, compared to sterling bonds which have gained a healthy 46%.

"In the sterling corporate market we have seen an increase in issuance month-on-month when compared to 2010, while in the euro corporate market we have pretty much seen the opposite - only May is the exception," Baldini said. "That surely is a telling trend."

Part of the sterling bond market's appeal has been its resilience during the euro zone sovereign crisis compared to its euro counterpart, Arrowsmith said.

Spreads on sterling-denominated corporates have widened by approximately 41% to 292bp since the start of June, compared to a 74% widening in their European counterparts to 265bp over the same period, iBoxx data shows.

EURO REVIVAL

Though dormant for a month and a half, activity levels in the latter part of the week showed that the euro was not, as perhaps expected, prepared to let the sterling and dollar markets steal all the limelight.

Thursday saw the European market reopen with a bang as a number of new investment-grade deals were announced.

BAA, the airport operating subsidiary of Ferrovial, mandated BAML, BNP Paribas, HSBC and Santander for the sector's first euro issue since July 22 when BMW priced a EUR1bn seven-year.

Dutch telecom KPN, Baa2/BBB+, also entered the market with a no-grow EUR500m 10-year via ABN AMRO, BAML and RBS, and RCI Banque increased its EUR500m 3.75% July 2014s by EUR250m via sole lead BAML.

EVN, an A3/A- rated energy and environmental services company, added to the pipeline, mandating Deutsche, RZB and SG for a series of investor meetings.

"This is proves that the euro issuers waited until the less-risky sterling and dollar issuers had tested the water," a syndicate banker said. "The pick-up in market sentiment after Thursday's sterling and dollar issues certainly fueled demand for deals in the euro market too. This is just the way the dominoes fell."

But not everyone is as confident that the euro market will return to liquidity and activity with quite the ease of its sterling and dollar counterparts.

"The sterling market is significantly smaller than the euro market, but from an investor's perspective, the sterling market offers more attractive spreads and longer maturities. In the current low-interest environment, this is of a huge advantage to investors," said Luke Hickmore, investment director of global bonds and economics at SWIP.

He spoke of a "loaded pipeline" for sterling-denominated issues and Baldini also maintained that the recent move in Gilt yields provides an advantageous backdrop.

"A lot of the UK utilities are fixed-rate issuers and so are able to take advantage of the recent moves in Gilt yields," Baldini said.

The 10-year yield has fallen to around 2.3% from approximately 3.6% at the start of the year. (Reporting by Josie Cox, IFR Markets)