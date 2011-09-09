LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - The European corporate bond market
emerged from a six-week hiatus this week, thanks to a handful of
sterling and US dollar-denominated issues, calming the waters
enough for issuers to muster up the courage to re-enter the
euro-denominated space too.
The prevailing sovereign debt crisis in peripheral Europe
has driven issuers firmly away from the euro market, but as
Yankee and sterling deals were well received, investors became
eager to take the much-awaited plunge into the single currency.
France Telecom (A3/A-/A-) priced a two-part (five and
10-year) US dollar bond late on Wednesday, followed closely by
Daimler, the German carmaker's finance arm (A3/BBB+/A-)
announcing a four-part (twos, threes, fives and 10-year) dollar
transaction.
Yankee issues in the recent past had been few and far
between as a result of difficult market conditions, but the
latest activity put it back on the map and inspired issuers to
put an end to the drought in the euro market too.
"In the first few days of September the trend seemed to
point to new issue activity in any currency apart from the
euro," said Marco Baldini, head of European corporate syndicate
at Barclays Capital.
"But the euro market was never going to be shut forever and
the dollar/sterling issues might have provided the impetus it
needed to get back into play."
In the sterling sector, British energy supplier Scottish and
Southern priced a £300m 10-year issue at Gilts plus 210bp on
Wednesday via BNP Paribas, Lloyds CM and Morgan Stanley. That
deal represented the first true benchmark corporate sterling
issue in the currency since SPD Finance raised a GBP350m 15-year
issue in early July.
Several other companies - including Australian group APT
Pipelines, Moat Homes Finance and regional water and sewage
treatment business Wessex Water Services - also mandated banks
to arrange investor meetings for potential sterling deals early
this week.
NO SLAM DUNK
Whether dollar, sterling or euro, however, volatile
conditions and credit indices testing two-year wides will likely
keep issuance levels in check, no matter how quickly the tides
seem to have turned.
"There's really no such thing as a slam dunk new issue in
these markets and the challenge will be to get investors and
issuers to see eye to eye, particularly on pricing," said Neil
Arrowsmith from RBS's corporate bond syndicate desk.
"But I do think that if they do well and perform in the
secondary market, they will help restore some much-needed
positive sentiment."
The sterling bond market has risen in popularity this year,
and although it is far from outpacing the much bigger euro
market in terms of volume, the rate of increase shows that it is
clearly favoured by jittery investors.
Year-to-date euro issuance of EUR93.4bn significantly trumps
the £8.1bn issued in the sterling market, but, according to
Thomson Reuters data, euro issues have declined 4.1% decline
year-on-year for that period, compared to sterling bonds which
have gained a healthy 46%.
"In the sterling corporate market we have seen an increase
in issuance month-on-month when compared to 2010, while in the
euro corporate market we have pretty much seen the opposite -
only May is the exception," Baldini said. "That surely is a
telling trend."
Part of the sterling bond market's appeal has been its
resilience during the euro zone sovereign crisis compared to its
euro counterpart, Arrowsmith said.
Spreads on sterling-denominated corporates have widened by
approximately 41% to 292bp since the start of June, compared to
a 74% widening in their European counterparts to 265bp over the
same period, iBoxx data shows.
EURO REVIVAL
Though dormant for a month and a half, activity levels in
the latter part of the week showed that the euro was not, as
perhaps expected, prepared to let the sterling and dollar
markets steal all the limelight.
Thursday saw the European market reopen with a bang as a
number of new investment-grade deals were announced.
BAA, the airport operating subsidiary of Ferrovial, mandated
BAML, BNP Paribas, HSBC and Santander for the sector's first
euro issue since July 22 when BMW priced a EUR1bn seven-year.
Dutch telecom KPN, Baa2/BBB+, also entered the market with a
no-grow EUR500m 10-year via ABN AMRO, BAML and RBS, and RCI
Banque increased its EUR500m 3.75% July 2014s by EUR250m via
sole lead BAML.
EVN, an A3/A- rated energy and environmental services
company, added to the pipeline, mandating Deutsche, RZB and SG
for a series of investor meetings.
"This is proves that the euro issuers waited until the
less-risky sterling and dollar issuers had tested the water," a
syndicate banker said. "The pick-up in market sentiment after
Thursday's sterling and dollar issues certainly fueled demand
for deals in the euro market too. This is just the way the
dominoes fell."
But not everyone is as confident that the euro market will
return to liquidity and activity with quite the ease of its
sterling and dollar counterparts.
"The sterling market is significantly smaller than the euro
market, but from an investor's perspective, the sterling market
offers more attractive spreads and longer maturities. In the
current low-interest environment, this is of a huge advantage to
investors," said Luke Hickmore, investment director of global
bonds and economics at SWIP.
He spoke of a "loaded pipeline" for sterling-denominated
issues and Baldini also maintained that the recent move in Gilt
yields provides an advantageous backdrop.
"A lot of the UK utilities are fixed-rate issuers and so are
able to take advantage of the recent moves in Gilt yields,"
Baldini said.
The 10-year yield has fallen to around 2.3% from
approximately 3.6% at the start of the year.
(Reporting by Josie Cox, IFR Markets)