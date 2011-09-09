HONG KONG, Sept 9 Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co
has hired UBS and Goldman Sachs as joint global coordinators to
manage the around $1 billion initial public offering of Nikko
Asset Management, a source with direct knowledge of the plans
told Reuters on Friday.
The IPO will value the company, one of Japan's largest asset
management firms, at 200-220 billion yen ($2.6-$2.8 billion),
said the source, who could not be identified because the details
were not yet public.
Nomura Securities is joint bookrunner for the IPO, the
source said.
The IPO was expected to be completed by the end of the year.
($1 = 77.365 yen)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Writing by Stephen Aldred; Editing
by Dan Lalor)