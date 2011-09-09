HONG KONG, Sept 9 Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co has hired UBS and Goldman Sachs as joint global coordinators to manage the around $1 billion initial public offering of Nikko Asset Management, a source with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Friday.

The IPO will value the company, one of Japan's largest asset management firms, at 200-220 billion yen ($2.6-$2.8 billion), said the source, who could not be identified because the details were not yet public.

Nomura Securities is joint bookrunner for the IPO, the source said.

The IPO was expected to be completed by the end of the year. ($1 = 77.365 yen) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Writing by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Dan Lalor)