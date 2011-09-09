LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - Hopes that the Basel III framework would help smooth out regulatory differences for bank capital instruments were dashed further this week following the release by the Australian regulator of its proposals on how it will implement the new global rules.

While APRA has followed Basel's guidelines on key items such as minimum capital requirements, its interpretation of the non-viability concept and how it will make bank capital instruments absorb losses departs from what other regulators, such as the Canadian regulator, recently put out.

Investors and bankers have been eyeing how regulators interpret these concepts, as the features new instruments include will be key to the success of the asset class. They also believe that they will be key data points for the European regulator to look at when defining technical standards for bank capital in Europe . Under the new Basel requirements, additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 will make up 1.5% and 2% of risk-weighted assets, respectively.

Under the APRA proposals, additional Tier 1 instruments classified as liabilities for accounting purposes must have principal loss absorption through a conversion or write-down mechanism that allocates losses to holders. APRA proposes that write-down or conversion can be triggered when the issuing ADI's consolidated (i.e. Level 2) Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is at, or below, 5.125%.

Furthermore, under the proposals, additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 must contain a "default provision that the instrument will be fully written off upon the occurrence of a trigger event".

As an alternative, but only with APRA approval at the time of issue, ADIs may instead elect to include a provision providing for conversion of the instrument into common equity upon the occurrence of a trigger event.

"The big concern for fixed income investors is the preservation of creditor hierarchy when it comes to the non-viability concept," said Daniel Bell, head of DCM new product development at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"If you look at Australia and Canada, they have a different approach around the concept. While Australia has the write-off route as the default (although conversion is possible), Canada has opted for ownership-changing conversion, which should encourage shareholders to take more responsibility."

Investors have warmed towards the concept of conversion, given that the alternative is potentially a permanent write-down on their holdings.

"From an investor point of view, we want something that will maximise our recovery value," said Roger Doig, credit analyst at Schroders. "Therefore, an instrument that converts into shares rather than straight write-down is better and gives more potential to participate in the recovery of an institution."

TRIGGER HAPPY

As well as preserving creditor hierarchy, what triggers non-viability is also crucial.

Under the APRA proposals, a trigger event can either be: "a decision that a write-off (or, where applicable, conversion), without which the ADI would become non-viable, is necessary, as determined by APRA; or the decision to make a public sector injection of capital, or equivalent support, without which the institution would have become non-viable, as determined by APRA."

"The other concern investors have with non-viability is the regulatory discretion and the concern it will be exercised too early," said Bell. "Clarity over timing of intervention is important. Again, looking at Australia and Canada, APRA hasn't sought to define non-viability, making it difficult to assess when the point might be called and, therefore, whether and what premium may be needed. OSFI has provided more definition around non-viability, making it clearer that the regulator will step in late. It may still involve a premium but, as it appears to be closer to the point of default, it should be much smaller."

For Schroders' Doig, in order to have any interest in an instrument, the trigger would have to be the same as insolvency, given that a bail-in because of non-viability is a partial default.

"Anything that gives the regulator discretion to undertake a pre-insolvency procedure is of no interest," he said. "The point of non-viability has to be the end-point and where the alternative would be insolvency. We need transparency and have to be able to determine with foresight what are the events in which a bank could reach that point. If too vague, it won't work." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Philip Wright)