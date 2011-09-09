LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - European financial indices hit new record wides on Friday as traders lightened up on inventory amid continued concerns about bank funding.

Markit's iTraxx Senior Financials index was 18bp wider and hit 281bp today while the iTraxx subordinated financial moved out by 36bp to 509bp, Markit data showed.

The last couple of days has seen cash markets underperform the indices dramatically, with nothing but support bids seen in the Street. Today saw the indices capitulate under the weight of cash selling.

The SenFin spread to Main also hit a new record wide of 96bp, surpassing the 92bp previous record set on January 10 on senior burden sharing concerns. Fears are that if indices continue to play catch up with the cash capitulation next week, the market could be in for another bloodbath in the sector.

Unlike the corporate bond market, which reopened this week after a six-week hiatus, senior FIG issuance has yet to kickstart having ground to a halt at the end of June.

However, bond investors are reluctant to put cash back to work into the sector.

"While we would be prepared to reinvest in banks bonds in general, as things stand, we would be reluctant to do so at the moment," said Stephen Snowden, investment manager at Kames Capital, formerly Aegon Asset Management. "Banks are very cyclical and a slow growth environment puts pressure on banks' balance sheets."

"Furthermore, several European countries can't fund themselves without extraordinary assistance so the chances of a bank in these countries funding themselves is more or less none. These banks have got a lot of government bonds on their balance sheets, which means that the risk is magnified and in that context, we are very nervous about extending funding to banks in these countries."

He added that the political debate was another worry putting pressure on the sector.

"The political tone for bond investors looking at bank debt is also unattractive right now," he said. "For example, in the case of the UK, as appealing as it may be to ring-fence the banks from a tax-payer point of view, if it creates uncertainty because rules are being changed, we don't want to extend funding in those jurisdictions. That ultimately leads to a situation where banks can't extend credit because credit is not being extended to them."

Another fund manager echoed his view. "Unsecured funding continues to be very difficult," said a credit analyst. "It's a structural issue. At the moment, banks don't want to pay the price that needs to be paid to get funding on board so as a result, I expect we will continue to see covered bonds getting done."

He added that that funding avenue could ultimately close off too. "It's a question of how much collateral is available," he said. "Banks can only fund their mortgage books with covereds and while banks have not yet run out of collateral, they could in the future and there will be pressure for them to do unsecured again."

The covered bond market reopened with a bang two weeks ago but issuance ground to halt in Europe this week as secondary spreads widened out.

(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Natalie Harrison)