LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - The European Union is set to return to the bond market next week as it prepares the next stage of financing for its contributions to the Ireland and Portugal bailouts. The issuer will be the first to test investors' appetite ahead of the European Stability Fund which is expected with more benchmark issuance later on this year.

The borrower sent out requests for pricing earlier this week for a EUR7bn to EUR10bn package, which will add to the EUR19.1bn raised from the four transactions it has already priced so far this year.

Given that timing details have been clarified and issuance appears relatively imminent, the debate amongst underwriters now centres on the choice between either a simultaneous dual-tranche offer or an alternative more widely spaced sequenced deal.

On the last occasion an issuer needed to raise a similarly large amount - in June - the European Financial Stability Facility borrowed a total of EUR8bn, first by selling a EUR5bn 10-year, then following up a week later with a EUR3bn five-year trade.

Both were solidly oversubscribed on combined orders of some EUR15bn, although the process as a whole lacked the extreme euphoria of the borrower's inaugural EUR5bn five-year that priced late January on a record-breaking book of EUR44.5bn.

In May, the European Union itself sold a total of EUR9.5bn over just two days, made up first of EUR4.75bn in 10s and then a similarly sized five-year.

The deals were mandated together, but hadn't initially been planned to launch so closely one after the other, the shorter piece accelerated from an originally much vaguer sometime-in-Q2 schedule. For note, combined books in that instance reached over EUR23bn.

"One consideration the EU might want to take into account is that it might be advantageous to employ a single syndicate for the deals as previously there have been competing banks involved in the different parts," said one SSA syndicate official.

On the other hand, given the size of the funding required, the EU probably finds itself needing to involve as many underwriting banks as possible, another banker suggested.

Irrespective of the eventual decision, the market is widely expected to be able to absorb the supply, as this will likely complete the issuer's financing needs for the year.

Only one of this year's EU benchmarks - the first deal launched in January and due December 2015 - is currently showing any significant performance, trading as it is at mid-swaps less 4.5bp on the bid from a launch spread of plus 12bp.

The June 2016s are bid plus 2bp having priced at flat, the Apr 2018s are at plus 8.5bp from plus 8bp, and the June 2021s are a basis point tighter than their plus 14bp reoffer level. (Reporting by Michael Winfield, Editing by Julian Baker)