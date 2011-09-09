(Published by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon)
LONDON, Sept 9 Most airlines will need to buy
30-40 percent of their carbon permit needs from the wholesale
market when the aviation sector joins the EU emissions trading
scheme next year, according to an official at German national
carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE).
Surging passenger numbers and a large increase in airfreight
since 2004 will leave many operators needing to buy far more
than 15 per cent of their historical emissions, according to
Stefan Mast, head of ETS implementation at Lufthansa Group.
This is despite having a free allocation of 85 per cent of
historical emissions.
“The whole aviation sector faces a strong under-allocation
of certificates, due to the fact that all growth since the
baseline years 2003-2004 has to be fully purchased,” Mast wrote
in an opinion piece in today’s edition of Carbon Market Europe.
“When taking this into account, the official figure of 85
percent free allocation is misleading, as, in fact, most
airlines will have to buy between 30 and 40 percent of their
emission exposures. In Lufthansa’s case, this will equate up to
350 million euros.”
Mast said the burden of complying with EU rules, set to take
effect on January 1 2012, had cost the airline 4 million euros,
as it needed to integrate new IT systems and processes across
the 17 airlines the company owns in seven different countries.
Around 4,000 operators will from next year be regulated by
the EU emissions trading scheme, the bloc’s main weapon against
climate change.
But with just a few months to go until the rules kick in,
the EU is fighting a legal case taken by the U.S. while
simultaneously trying to avoid sparking a possible trade war
with China.
Next month the European Court of Justice will give its
verdict on whether the EU acted illegally when it decided to
unilaterally regulate the emissions from all airlines touching
down or taking off within the 27 member state bloc.
But other nations, such as China and India, have been using
diplomatic channels to pressure the EU into granting exemptions
to their airlines.
Lufthansa, which is active in both the spot and futures
European carbon markets and buys CO2 permits up to two years in
advance, said, while it has complied with the bureaucratic and
unreasonable regulations, it still supports a global solution
that all countries agree to.
(Reporting by Andrew Allan)
